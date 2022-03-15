CFI President 'won't Accept High Court's Verdict On Hijab Row, Will Continue To Fight'

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court held that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and also upheld that school uniforms comprise reasonable restrictions that the right to freedom is subject to, thereby dismissing petitions against the Karnataka govt's order against wearing of headscarves in schools. While the verdict is being hailed across many quarters, MS Sajid, the President of Campus Front of India, took to his Twitter handle and said that the High Court has denied constitutional rights. He said in his tweet that his organisation won't accept the verdict.

CFI leader MS Sajid claimed that the High Court's verdict stands against the Constitution and they will continue the fight against it. Calling the Hijab row not just a religious issue but a Constitutional issue, Campus Front of India claimed in their press conference that the Quran mentions women covering their heads with Hijab.

Karnataka HC denies the constitutional rights of the citizens. We never accept the verdict that stands against the constitution and will continue the fight against the attempts to suppress individual rights. We appeal to the secular-minded to join this constitutional fight. — MS Sajid (@SajidbinSayed) March 15, 2022

The Karnataka High Court upheld the hijab ban on March 15 after a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced the verdict on a batch of pleas seeking permission to wear the hijab in colleges with prescribed uniforms. While petitioners—Muslim girl students—have sought a direction that it is an "essential practise" of Islam, the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state advocated that elements of religion and education should be kept at bay.

MS Sajid's tweet indicates that the petitioners are likely to approach the Supreme Court. Anas Tanwir, an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court, has also endorsed this. He met some of the Muslim female students who had been petitioners. He stated that the girls have not lost faith in "courts and constitution," noting that they will resume their education while exercising their right to wear hijab.

CFI leader reveals 'leading hijab protests from the front'

In a Republic TV's super exclusive report last month, CFI leader Aseel Akram admitted on camera that the organisation was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state amid the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, Akram confirmed that they were "supporting the women" and leading the "protest from the front".

Section 144 as precautionary measures

After the Hijab verdict, CM Bommai said that there was nothing more important for children other than education. "The High Court has taken all consideration. We should cooperate now," Bommai said while speaking about the Hijab verdict by the Karnataka High Court. CM Bommai had taken preventive measures before the verdict. He called for educational institutions to remain closed in Shivamogga. The district's SP, BM Laxmi Prasad, said Section 144 under the CrPC has been imposed in the district till March 21. The SP said eight companies of KSRP, six companies of the District Armed Reserve, and one company of the RAF were deployed. Section 144 has already been imposed in Udupi and other districts of the state. District Magistrate Kurma Rao M had on Monday declared that all schools and colleges in the district would remain closed on March 15.