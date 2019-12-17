Chhattisgarh Tops Digital States Of India Ranking 2019; Haryana Jumps To Number 3

Chhattisgarh ranked first among the top five states in the digital states of India ranking as per a research report.

'Digital States of India 2019 - A Comparative Analysis' report by Coeus Age, ranked Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh among the top five states.

The first report of the series released in October 2017. This report in 2019 is the second in series. Madhya Pradesh topped the list in 2017 but this year is at the fifth position. Chhattisgarh climbed three ranks up, from fourth in 2017 to first in 2019. The biggest ladder has been climbed by Haryana that has moved seven ranks up, from tenth in 2017 to third in 2019.

Other states and UTs that have made big gains in ranks include Goa, Bihar, Chandigarh and Assam.

"Digital India is gradually gaining ground across the country. A phenomenon that was concentrated in a few large states, mostly from the south and west, is now becoming widespread with inclusion from North, East and the North East," said Dr Kapil Dev Singh, CEO, Coeus Age.

Report analysis:

The report analysed the 37 states and Union Territories of the country based on two variables - Policy and Infrastructure Readiness (PIR) and Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) Performance, and belong to one of the four clusters - Leading (7), Emerging (9), Promising (12), and Lagging Digital States (9). The assessment uses 128 parameters across PIR and MMPs. Fifteen state-specific MMPs were considered for the study.

"The Digital States of India report provides the relative standing of the 37 states and UTs based upon a holistic assessment on 128 parameters. The comparison between 2019 and 2017 provides a relative movement of state and ranks over time. The insights are valuable for policymakers, state leadership and business investors", added Dr Singh.

