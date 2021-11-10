C'garh CM pulls up state home dept for slow progress of various works

Raipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Expressing displeasure over the “slow progress” of various works in Chhattisgarh's Home department, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the process of recruitment in 'Bastar Fighters', a specialised unit of the state police, and the development of a mobile application for women's safety must be expedited, officials here said.

While chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the home department here at his official residence, the CM asked officials to write to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to take stern action to prevent interstate ganja smuggling, they said.

Baghel expressed displeasure on the delay in arresting absconding directors of fraudulent chit funds companies that had duped people, and also instructed to intensify the process of auctioning the properties of such directors and firms, a statement issued by the state's public relations department said.

“The CM took serious note of the delay in the recruitment of 'Bastar Fighters', a specialised unit of state police being raised by recruiting youths from the remote sensitive areas of Bastar region, and said the process should be completed by January next year in any case," it said.

“Despite the safety of women and children being the top priority of his government, the delay in preparing a mobile application for the safety of women is a matter of regret. Police must soon develop and launch the app," the release quoted the CM as saying.

Baghel pulled up police authorities for not conducting a weekly review of the law and order in districts despite being told to do so, and also asked officers to ensure their presence on the ground to deter criminals, warning that failure to implement these suggestions would not be tolerated.

"The CM expressed resentment over slow progress of withdrawal of cases lodged against tribals in insurgency-hit areas, particularly Bastar region. In the meeting, officials informed the CM about various police welfare measures, including granting weekly off and simplifying the promotion process, being taken by the department," an official said.

They told Baghel that social media monitoring cells have been constituted in all districts and at the state level to keep an eye on posts that spread misinformation and try to disturb social harmony, he added.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police DM Awasthi and other senior officers were present in the meeting. PTI TKP BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)