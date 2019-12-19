Chairman Of Press Council Opines On Case Against Journalist Who Did Midday Meal Expose

Journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who had recently done an expose on a government primary school serving roti and salt under the mid-day meal scheme in Mirzapur, was given a clean chit by the district police. The case was filed against him back in August for recording the video and trying to 'purposely malign' the image of the state government.

Chairman of Press Council Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad spoke about the Human Rights of Journalists and how the case on the journalist was unjustified. He asked for action against the person who had filed the false case against Pawan.