Chairman's Post At 7 IITs And 22 NITs Lying Vacant, Informs Union Education Minister

The post of Chairman is lying vacant in seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and 22 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), according to the Ministry of Education.

The post of chairperson in IITs and NITs is an honorary position. The chairpersons preside over the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the respective institutes. The Directors of these institutes are the principal academic and executive officers, according to the Act and Statutes governing these institutions.

The information about the vacant positions was shared by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

"The charge of the position of Chairperson, BoGs in 7 IITs is assigned to the Chairperson, BoGs of other IITs with due approval of the Visitor of the institute. Similarly, in 22 NITs, the position of Chairperson, BoGs is vacant and as per statutory provisions, the Director of the NIT presides over the BoGs of the Institute, till the new nomination is made," he said.

As far as vacancies in other BoG posts are concerned, 11 IITs have vacancies of members from various fields. Thirty NITs have vacancies of two BoG council nominees on their boards and 14 NITs have nominations pending from the respective state governments to their boards.

"The vacant positions are to be filled (up) by the respective designated authorities as per provisions under the Act and Statutes governing these Institutions. Filling up of vacancies with suitable eminent person(s) is a continuous process. The nominations to vacant positions, which are within the purview of the Ministry, are already under active consideration," Pradhan said.