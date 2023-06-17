Chairs Hurled, Stones Pelted: Clashes Erupt At WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Rally In Gonda, UP

As BJP gears up for 'Mission 2024', the party has organised several programs highlighting its successful 9 years of completion. In this order, a program was also organised in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda in Kesarganj Lok Sabha Constituency for beneficiaries. The party aims to set the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election with programs for beneficiaries.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the MP from Kesarganj, where this rally was organised, was also part of this rally. After his public address, he got down from the stage and in a span of 15 minutes of his interaction with media, clashes broke out.

What transpired before the incident

Imran Khan, Organiser and Regional General Secretary of BJP Minority Morcha, spoke to Republic Media Network on the clashes which broke out in Gonda during the rally.

Narrating the incident, he said, "This entire incident happened between 4:45 - 5:00 pm after program got over. The incident took place when supporters of incumbent Pradhan and former Pradhan clashed with each other. Both Pradhans came from the gram panchayat Ibrahimpur Bellora in Bahraich to participate in the minority morcha rally. The program was in Kesarganj Lok Sabha constituency of Gonda and therefore MP Brij Bhushan was also called for the event,'' he said, further explaining that the clash started with former Pradhan Aafat Khan supporters when they tried to drag Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to get a photo clicked with them.

''At that time, the incumbent Pradhan Zehruddin was also there, some comments were passed by both Pradhans at each other. Verbal abuses were hurled which led to the supporters of both Pradhans clashing with each other," he stated.

"Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was immediately taken back to his car, following which suddenly the supporters started hurling chairs at each other and then stones were pelted. All the organisers and guests of the rally left from the spot, and police brought the situation under control within half an hour. This was a matter of rivalry between two Pradhans, it has nothing to do with Minority Morcha Program," Khan further stated.

Brij Bhushan's statement