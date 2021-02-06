Chakka Jam: Lakha Sidhana Releases Video, Asks Supporters To Gather In Large Numbers

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who has been booked by the Delhi Police in Republic Day violence case, has made a reappearance and released a video on his Facebook page, ahead of ‘chakka jam’ by the protesting farmers.

In the video, Sidhana can be seen addressing his supporters and inciting the people from Punjab to join the Chakka Jam on February 6 in large numbers. The video made it clear that the wanted criminal was still at the protest site and was addressing his supporters from there.

The gangster-turned-activist was named in an FIR in connection with Red Fort violence where thousands of protestors demanding a repeal of the farm laws clashed with the police during the tractor rally on January 26.

However, Sidhana had denied his involvement in the incident and distanced himself from the violence during the tractor parade in New Delhi. Stating that he and some farmer leaders marched only up to the Outer Ring Road, the activist said it is a matter of investigation how people reached there despite so much security.

So far, the Delhi police have arrested 124 protestors and registered 44 FIRs in connection with the Republic Day violence. It has also registered four cases against various social media accounts and requested the removal of offensive and unlawful posts regarding farmers' protests.

Farmers call for nationwide chakka jam

In an attempt to intensify the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, the protesting farmer groups have proposed to stage nationwide road blockage or "Chakka Jam" on Saturday.

The 3-hour road blockade will take place between 12 pm to 3 pm across the country. While stating that no roads will be blocked in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers in these states have been kept on standby and will be called to the national capital for protests.

