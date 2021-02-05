Chakka Jam: SKM Assures 'no Hindrance For Essential Services'; Trade Unions Extend Support

On Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha issued guidelines for the Chakka Jam (road blockade) to be held on February 6 across India from noon to 3 pm. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Mentioning that only national and state highways across the country will be blocked in this time period, it clarified that emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus etc. will not be stopped.

Moreover, it assured that the Chakka Jam will remain peaceful and urged the protesters to not indulge in any conflict with citizens or government officials. In an important announcement, the SKM made it clear that there will not be no road blockade in Delhi as all the protest sites have been barricaded. The nationwide Chakka Jam will conclude at 3 pm by blowing the vehicle horn continuously for 1 minute to show solidarity with farmers.

Trade unions extend support

Meanwhile, the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and independent associations extended support to the SKM's call for a Chakka Jam. This includes trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. According to them, the Centre was allegedly resorting to "cruel methods" to suppress the movement instead of fulfilling the genuine demands such as the repeal of the farm laws, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, and a legal guarantee for MSP. Condeming the treatment meted out to farmers, they claimed that the Union government was trying to malign the stir on the basis of the Republic Day violence. Furthermore, they called upon all workers to actively support the protesting farmers.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the standoff between the protesters and the Centre.

