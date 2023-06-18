Chamba Murder: Republic Visits Crime Spot; Exposes Alleged Land-grabbing Nexus Of Accused

It was 8:30 am on Saturday, June 17, when the Republic Media Network team began their investigation into the Manohar Lal murder case whose chopped remains were recovered from a drain in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The Republic team, after trekking for hours, reached two spots- the place where the victim was murdered and the place where his body was dumped.

The chopped body of Manohar Lal, a resident of Bhandal village, was found in a drain in the Bandal panchayat of the Salooni subdivision on June 8, two days after he went missing.

The Republic team, with the help of Manohar Lal's family, first visited the Haladi Nala where the remains of the victim were recovered in three different sacks. The nullah is in an isolated location with no proper terrain.

A couple was among three people arrested on June 13 for allegedly killing Lal, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, and chopping his body into pieces over his relationship with their minor niece, the police said. They have been identified as Shabir, Musafir Hussain -- the main accused -- and his wife, the police said.

'Musafir had illegally grabbed land,' says local

Thereafter, the Republic team went to the residence of the accused, which is also the alleged crime spot. On the way, a local claimed that Musafir illegally grabbed the forest department land.

"We have a small piece of land in the area but the accused family never allowed them to visit that land for crop cultivation," a villager said. She also claimed that Musafir's family illegally occupied the land of the forest department and of the villagers staying in nearby areas.

The house of the accused was turned to ashes as Republic TV reached the spot. A large number of people on Thursday broke inside Hussain's house and burned it down despite police deployment. The forest department officials visited the house that was allegedly illegally constructed and verified the land that belongs to the government.