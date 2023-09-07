Chamba Rumal To Kullu Shawls: G20 Delegates To Witness India's Rich Heritage In Many Forms

The 18th G20 Summit, which will take place in Delhi from September 9 to 10, will feature an exhibition of the distinctive artwork, handicrafts, and natural fruits of Himachal Pradesh for attendees and leaders from around the world. State-owned Himcraft (formerly HP State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited) will have a stall there with 15 select vendors.

During the visit by the delegates, the North Indian state will showcase and exhibit Chamba rumal (hanky), Kinnaur and Kullu shawls, metal handicrafts, machine-dried apples and apricots, black cumin seeds (Kala Jeera) among other things.

“There are many things in the exhibition. People are liking it. We are loving it. Everything is handmade. Some items are time taking. There are some items which are time taking. We won’t let the tradition diminish,” said an Artisan Meena Sood while speaking to news agency PTI.

“The artisans from our state are equally thrilled and proud to have their work featured on such a prominent international platform. We are proud to represent our state, Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, and our country on this esteemed international stage,” said another Artisan.

Their assortment of "desi oon" handspun, woven, and knit textiles features both traditional weaves and cutting-edge patterns. This comprehensive display paints a vivid picture of the wool value chain and the craftsmanship of Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, the G20 Summit is set to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency. The mega event will be attended by prominent world leaders and serve as a platform to address major global challenges.