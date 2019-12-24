Chamoli, Uttarkhand: Free Clothes Bank Opened For Poor And Needy This Winter

Chamoli administration opened free clothes bank to help the needy from freezing in extreme cold temperatures. Uttarakhand is gripped by cold waves steadily for the past few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Keeping this in mind, the administration has decided to give the homeless and/or poor population of Chamoli district a treat.

They will be given special facilities by the District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria, who has inaugurated a free clothes bank through which people can volunteer to donate old or new clothes to be distributed amongst the needy.

This initiative was started with the aim to save the poor and the helpless population from the extreme weather conditions and cold wave which has gripped the region.

Administrative officials including Bhadoria, CDO Hansadatt Pandey, ADM among other officials donated clothes at the bank to inaugurate the clothes bank. The free clothes bank is to be located at the Chamoli District Headquarters.

District Magistrate Bhadoria also requested the public of Chamoli to willingly donate the clothes which are not needed by them, so that the poor and needy can benefit from it.

A similar initiative was taken up by an organization called "Aao Saath Chalen", which started a free blanket bank in Delhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated this event and it aims to provide blankets for rent to the poor and homeless at government hospitals during winter chills in Delhi.

A more recent example of such a thoughtful initiative is of Indore Police Sub-inspector Anila Parishar, who started an initiative to distribute blankets to homeless people who have to sleep outside in winters. Numerous homeless people die due to extremely cold night temperatures. The initiative initially took off on a small-scale basis but several people volunteered to help by donating blankets out of their pockets.

Apart from the blanket bank with "Aao Saath Chalen", Om Birla was seen distributing blankets near AIIMS hospital in Delhi to homeless people on December 21. Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and several other parts of North India, as stated by the Met Department.

(With Inputs from ANI)