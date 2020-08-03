'Invitations With Security Codes': Champat Rai Shares Details Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

As Ayodhya gears up in anticipation of the foundation-laying ceremony on August 5, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust addressed a press conference elaborating upon the details of the function. Rai stated that about 175 people were being called for the function, which would welcome people across caste and religious lines.

"Mohammed Sharif who cremates unknown bodies respects them and does their funeral rites according to their religion, even he has been called. Our PM had given him a Padma Shri. He is also our Ayodhya's resident, that is why we have invited him," said Champat Rai.

Invitation cards to have security codes

Champat Rai revealed that all invitation cards will have security codes which would work only once, to enter into the premises of the function. "Our invitation cards have a security bar code, if someone enters then that person will not be able to use the code to enter again. Our campus is secured, no electronics, camera will be allowed.

"The invitation card distribution started in Ayodhya today. We are giving cards to the people of Ayodhya first. Outside people will be given cards as they come. No vehicle will be allowed into the premises beyond barrier 2. Everyone has to arrive 2 hours before the arrival of PM Modi by 10.30 am after that no one will be allowed inside the venue. PM's program will go on till about 2 pm," he said.

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi who is the chief guest of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony will attend the ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya along with cabinet ministers. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir and PM Modi is also likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’, as per reports.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 175 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust which is assigned the task of managing the construction of the temple has estimated that construction will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years i.e by 2023.

