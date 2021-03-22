Chandigarh Administration Shuts Schools, Colleges Till March 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, the administration on Monday ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31, 2021. The teaching and non-teaching staff are, however, directed to be present in school on all the working days.

"All educational institution in Chandigarh-schools and colleges shall remain closed with immediate effect till March 31 but the teaching and the non-teaching staff shall continue to attend on all working days," said the Director of Higher Education of Chandigarh.

Besides, state museums, libraries, auditoriums, theatres among others run by the Chandigarh administration will also remain shut until further orders.

All restaurants to close by 11 pm

The Chandigarh administration also released new guidelines for restaurants. As per the notification, all eating joints will take orders only till 10 pm, and by 11 pm, all the eating joints should be shut. It was also pointed out that all these places, including eating joints in malls will function with 50 per cent capacity.

Touching upon festivities held every year on Holi, the notification stated that clubs, hotels, restaurants and other places will not allow Holi- Milan or any other any ceremonial gatherings on the occasion.

Chandigarh reported as many as 208 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, swelling up the total number of active cases at present to 1,979 and the total number of cases to 24,667. The death toll in the Union Territory stands at 363, as per the latest update by the Health Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Territory has witnessed 500 percent rise in infection since the beginning of the month.

India's COVID-19 tally

India's Covid tally to date stands at 1,16,46,081 after 46,951 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours- the highest single-day jump since November, The daily surge in Covid-19 fatalities has risen to 212 while the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Kerala are mulling to impose another lockdown or tighten restrictions in public places.