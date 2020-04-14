Chandigarh: All Schools To Have Their Summer Vacation From April 15 To May 15 Amid COVID

Amid the lockdown period due to the Coronavirus crisis across the country, all the government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will have their summer vacations from April 15 to May 15. According to the Department of Public Relations of Chandigarh Administration, all the private schools will be advised to do the same.

As per reports, the decision was taken after the Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, VP Singh Badnore held a meeting with the senior officials on Monday through video conferencing. Currently, there are 21 positive cases of Coronavirus in Chandigarh, out of which seven people have been reportedly recovered.

Officials conduct door-to-door screening

In order to check the spread of Coronavirus, the Chandigarh administration on Saturday has started door-to door-screening of the entire population of the Union Territory. As per reports, the officials have already covered over three lakh people under screening. Chandigarh is the first Union Territory in the country to carry out door-to-door screening. Meanwhile, the administration has also made the wearing of masks compulsory while stepping out of the house.

India under lockdown

As the Coronavirus cases soared across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

Earlier on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 9,352 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 8,048 active cases. While 324 deaths have been reported overall, around 780 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)