Chandigarh Faces Major Outage Amid Strike From City's Electricity Staff; Army Called In

The Indian Army was called in to restore power in Chandigarh after residents were left to suffer from a major power outage since Monday midnight.

Chandigarh

More than 30 hours after Chandigarh lost its electricity due to the strike of UT Powerman Union, the city is now facing a major crisis. Lakhs of Chandigarh residents were left without power and water since Monday midnight after electricity department employees began their three-day strike against privatisation. Following this, the Indian Army was called in to restore power in the city.

The union territory administration remained a mute spectator as the residents of Chandigarh were left to suffer after the electricity department employees went on a strike. The city faced a major outage. Traffic lights, the functioning of hospitals and dispensaries, online classes were all affected by the power outage forcing the city to bring in the Army to restore power.

Punjab and Haryana HC to look into the matter

Following the outrage from the people as the city struggled with the situation, the UT administration finally decided to impose the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). After this, Army’s Military Engineer Services (MES) was summoned on Tuesday night after the administration failed to restore order in the city. It is also noteworthy that the UT’s request to Punjab and Haryana to send back-up electricity staff to the city saw no response. Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Courts have summoned chief engineer from Chandigarh to explain the situation.

Chandigarh power outage

Earlier on Monday, February 21, the Chandigarh Powerman Union announced that its members will go on a 72-hours strike against the privatization of the electricity department starting from 11 PM till the next three days further triggering prospects of possible power and water supply breakdown with limited manpower to handle the situation. From visuals across the UT, employees could be seen sitting on the road holding placards and raising slogans. 

This came after UT Adviser Dharam Pal held a meeting with the representatives of the department on Monday morning but failed to bring a resolution to it. Following this, a few hours later, the union made the announcement leaving the residents in a situation of a lurch. Notably, the employees also threatened to extend the strike if the privatisation move was not halted as they fear that this will lead to change in their working conditions and will also hike power tariffs for residents. The employees had earlier gone on a strike in February. 

