Chandigarh Faces Major Power Outage As Electricity Dept Employees Go On 72-hour Strike

Following the three-day strike by the employees of the Chandigarh electricity department against the privatisation of the electricity department, a major power outage has been reported across the union territory on Tuesday. This came after several employees of the electricity department staff called for a 72-hours strike after the UT administration failed to convince them regarding the same.

In regard to the major blackout across the city, the UT administration has presently informed the municipal corporations for making necessary arrangements for alternative sources of supply and further instructed them to seek help from Haryana and Punjab for manpower, said Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon.

Tweeting about receiving multiple complaints, she said, "I am constantly getting complaints about power failure from many parts of Chandigarh. Chandigarh administration has called in 400 outsourcing workers from Punjab and Haryana for immediate power restoration work in the city. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones."

While the residents were informed beforehand about a possible power and water supply shortage, many people have taken to Twitter to express their inconvenience and called out the state government over facing power disruptions.

Electricity employees Chandigarh protesting near parade ground Sector 17 Chandigarh against privatisation@iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ZDRjaqGzhD — kamleshwar singh (@ks_express16) February 22, 2022

#Chandigarh is in blackout! Electricity workers' strike resulted into power cut in many Sectors. This is not justified, Electricity workers have no right to become the authority of Chandigarh Power Supply. — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) February 22, 2022

While Chandigarh continues to face power shortages, many of the industrial areas and residential buildings are under complete blackout as the residents raise complaints on Twitter. Apart from that, many have been also complaining of not being able to contact the electricity department's complaint number.

No electricity in sector 37 38 38 west 45 50 63 is it just a coincidence, or non empathetic attitude of #Chandigarh #electricity department for #strike power to be felt. They are loosing public sympathy like this. The #privatisation would have never let something like this happen — Jorawer S. (@OMyCreatorSoul) February 22, 2022

Chandigarh electricity department employees go on 72-hours strike

Earlier on Monday, February 21, the Chandigarh Powerman Union announced that its members will go on a 72-hours strike against the privatization of the electricity department starting from 11 PM till the next three days further triggering prospects of possible power and water supply breakdown with limited manpower to handle the situation. From visuals across the UT, employees can be seen sitting on the road holding placards and raising slogans.

This came after UT Adviser Dharam Pal held a meeting with the representatives of the department on Monday morning but failed to bring a resolution to it. Following this, a few hours later, the union made the announcement leaving the residents in a situation of a lurch.

Notably, the employees have also threatened to extend the strike if the privatisation move is not halted as they fear that this will lead to change in their working conditions and will also hike power tariffs for residents. The employees had earlier gone on a strike in February.

Image: PTI