Chandigarh: First Case Of Delta Plus Variant Detected In State

On June 27, Chandigarh reported the first case of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant and 33 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in the state.

As per a statement from the Chandigarh administration, 50 random samples of Chandigarh residents from May and June were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) lab on June 6 for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS). Out of the said results, variants of concern (VOC) were detected in 35 samples—one Alpha variant (B.1.1.1.7), 33 Delta Variant (B.1.617.2) and one Delta Plus variant (AY.1).

The Delta Plus variant was detected in a 35-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar Mauli-jagran who tested COVID-19 positive on May 22.

"The samples of four direct high-risk family contracts who tested positive in May have been sent to NCDC for WGS today. Also, 29 samples for the period of June have already been sent to NCDC on June 22, the results of which are awaited," the statement read.

The 35-year-old and all family members, including two elderly and a small child, suffered mild cases. The Delta Plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. As many as 52 cases have been reported in India and three persons succumbed to the virus. Maximum cases prevail in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Delta variant of COVID-19 now ‘Delta plus’ variant

The B.1.617 strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 inducing virus) has three subtypes – B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3. Now, B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) is classified as a variant of concern and it has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response and potential post-vaccination immune escape. The Delta variant has about 15-17 mutations and was originated in India in October last year.

The Delta variant accounts for 25 per cent of the cases in 16 countries, namely, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Myanmar, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America.

On Saturday, WHO stated the COVID-19 Delta variant is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far,” and warned it has now spread to at least 85 countries. The transmissibility of the Delta variant is unquestionably greater than the wild type SARS-CoV2 as well as the Alpha variant.

Delta 'Plus' in India

Forty-eight cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected from 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases (20), the Centre informed on Saturday.

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 20 cases of Delta Plus variant has been found in Maharashtra, followed nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka.

GOI has asserted that both COVID-19 vaccines—COVISHIELD and COVAXIN work against SARS-CoV-2 variants like Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.