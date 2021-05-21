Chandigarh Health Department Notifies Black Fungus Under Epidemic Diseases Act

Amid the surge of 'Black Fungus' cases in the country, Chandigarh Health Department has notified Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 as has been made mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the Health Department, announced the Chandigarh Administration.

States like Odisha, Assam, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat have notified Black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all states, to let patients avail treatment under govt insurance

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. At least 1,800 cases have been reported in India, as per the latest data.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This move will mandate all government and private hospitals to follow ICMR's guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing black fungus, and reporting all such cases to respective Chief Medical officers. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. Several states have complained to the Centre about the shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B - used to treat the infection.

Black Fungus cases

Mucormycosis or Black fungus infection cases are on a rise across India with Maharashtra reporting the highest - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases).