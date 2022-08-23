Chandigarh Made 'No Flying Zone' For Drones & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Ahead Of PM's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on August 24, District Magistrate of Chandigarh Vijay Pratap Singh, IAS, has issued an order which declares the Union Territory as a "No Flying Zone" for drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Tight security arrangements are being made by the Punjab Police as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on Wednesday, August 24 and inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in the Mohali district.

"I Vinay Pratap Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, U.T Chandigarh, exercising the power conferred upon me under Section 144 of the CrPC, do hereby orders that the whole of Union Territory, Chandigarh shall be a "No Flying Zone" for the purpose of flying Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (U.A.Vs). It is further ordered that there shall be prohibition on carrying of any type of arms and ammunition in the Union Territory, Chandigarh," the order from the Chandigarh District Magistrate read.

The order also stated that this move has been taken after considering the emerging threats from drones fitted with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by anti-national elements.

"The order shall remain in force from 23.08.2022 up-to and including 24.08.2022," said the order.

Security arrangements beefed up

Keeping in mind the fact that a huge cache of arms including rifles and pistols were recovered in Punjab near the India-Pakistan border earlier on August 23, the police have beefed up the security arrangements in the area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohali, H S Mann said,"As part of security arrangements in view of the Prime Minister's visit on August 24, we are carrying out a special drive under which all vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Besides, random checking at other public places is also being done in the district."

Along with declaring the Union Territory as a no flying zone, the police in Chandigarh strengthened security arrangements and carried out intensive checking of public transport vehicles at inter-state bus terminus in Sector 43 and Sector 17 on Sunday. Security has also been strengthened at crowded places including shopping malls in the city.

PM Modi's visit to Punjab

PM Modi will inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali) in the afternoon at 2:15 pm.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which will act as a hub of cancer treatment in the region, is a 300-bed facility equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, CT, mammography, digital radiography, and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancers using all available treatment modalities like surgery and medical oncology, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by the Tata Memorial Centre.

