Chandigarh-Manali Highway Blocked Again Due To Landslide; Restoration Work Underway

Owing to incessant rains, landslides continue to cause problems in Himachal Pradesh. The Chandigarh-Manali Highway named the National Highway-3 has been temporarily closed due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of the Mandi district on Saturday. The district police have confirmed that the restoration works are underway in the region. Following the landslide, a vehicle parked on the road was also damaged. At present, long lines of vehicles are currently waiting on the road due to the closure of the highway.

Himachal Pradesh | Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 3 blocked due to landslide near Pandoh area of Mandi district; restoration work underway: Mandi Police pic.twitter.com/qLk6EjWgWq — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Himachal Pradesh landslide continue to trouble travellers

Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi informed that the highway was closed last night and traffic is currently being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula. "The highway is closed since last night. One vehicle parked on road was also damaged after being hit by boulders. There is a long vehicle queue on NH3 and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula," said Mandi SP.

The roadblock comes as the state has been recording heavy spells of rainfall which in turn is causing landslides in different areas. Earlier on Friday, a major landslide took place in Himachal's Sirmaur district. During the calamity, a large part of the mountain along the National Highway 707 near Barwas in Kamrau of Sirmaur district got grounded. A part of the road connected to the mountain broke and fell into the ditch. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the disaster.

Chandigarh Manali Highway landslide earlier this week

Earlier on July 27, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway was blocked due to landslides. The area between Mandi and Kullu at Hanogi in Mandi district was largely affected by consecutive landslides in the region which caused the traffic movement to be interrupted. The roadblock had formed a large queue of vehicles on the highway which took hours to resolve.

The landslides, flash floods and heavy rainfall continue to wreak havoc in the state. According to reports, more than 200 people are currently stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides earlier this week. According to the State Disaster Management officials, 221 are stranded in the district’s Udaipur, of which 191 are from parts of Himachal Pradesh and 30 are visitors from seven other states.

IMAGE: ANI