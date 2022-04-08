Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Passes Resolution To Remain UT; Snubs Punjab & Haryana

In a clear snub to Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation passed a resolution calling for retaining the Union Territory status of Chandigarh. At present, Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The aforesaid resolution which also called for the formation of a Legislative Assembly in the city was passed in a special House meeting called by Mayor Sarabjit Kaur based on the request of BJP councillors. AAP is the single-largest party in the MC with 14 seats followed by BJP and Congress which have 13 and 7 seats respectively.

"Keeping in view the sentiments of the residents of Chandigarh its status of Union Territory should be maintained. Rather state legislative assembly should be constituted in Chandigarh so as to enable the residents to decide about the policies and future of the city themselves," the resolution read, PTI reported. Moreover, the House also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing Central service rules in the city. Interestingly, Congress, AAP and SAD members staged a walkout before the voting on the resolution commenced citing the lack of discussion on other issues.

Punjab stakes claim over Chandigarh

On April 1, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to the state. The resolution mentioned, "Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents, whenever a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. In the past, this House has passed a number of resolutions urging Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab".

This resolution in the Punjab Assembly was triggered by the Centre's move to align the service conditions of all employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh with the Central Civil Services. Two days earlier, the Haryana Assembly passed a resolution opposing Punjab's claim over Chandigarh. Moreover, it urged the Centre to not take any steps that would disturb the existing balance between the two states and maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganization of Punjab are settled.