Chandigarh Police accuses Sandeep Singh of 'sexual harassment' in chargesheet

The Chandigarh Police has accused Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment and other severe offences in the chargesheet filed against him on Friday, August 25. The chargesheet also contradicts the minister's claims of the victim remaining at his official residence for 15 minutes as it confirms the victim was there for an hour at the time of the alleged crime.

The Chandigarh Police submitted on August 25 its final report against the Haryana Minister before the Chief Judicial Magistrate. "After investigation, a final report under Section 173 Code Of Criminal Procedure (report of a police officer on completion of investigation) has been submitted against the accused in the court of Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, CJM (chief judicial magistrate) on August 25, for judicial verdict," a statement issued by the Chandigarh Police said.

The chargesheet, a copy of which was accessed by the Republic, further claims that the victim affirmed her stand in her statement before the Judicial Magistrate. During the identification of the crime scene, the victim was able to identify the main office, the attached side room, as well as the bedroom and attached bathroom and connecting passageways, which indicates that the victim had visited the said rooms, while the accused, cited that victim visited his main office cabin, the charge sheet reads.

Moreover, the charge sheet claimed that the accused Haryana Minister couldn't explain the basis of ground on which he permitted the victim to meet him after his office hours, during late evening time. "Many witnesses have corroborated that the victim had told them about being sexually harassed by the accused. The complainant's version has been confirmed by some of the witnesses to whom she had narrated the incident of July 1, 2023, in confidence," the charge sheet added.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory data reveals that few chats/voice recordings/call recordings have been found, which points towards the fact that the victim had told some people about the sexual harassment incident, according to the probe report. It added that from the investigation conducted into the case, the accused has been found indulging in offences under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 342, 354, 354A, 354B, 506, and 509.

Sexual harassment case against Sandeep Singh

According to the police statements, the victim claimed that the accused asked her to meet him at his official residence in Chandigarh on March 2, 2022, and July 1, 2022, for job-related work and allegedly molested her sexually. An FIR was registered against the minister, who also served as the former captain of the Indian hockey team, on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of the victim, a junior athletics coach. The minister, however, has said on many occasions that charges against him are baseless.