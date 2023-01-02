Chandigarh Police Constitute SIT To Probe Sexual Harassment Charges Against Haryana Min

The Chandigarh police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, January 1, to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh who handed over his sports portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The minister handed over his portfolio after an FIR was registered against him on a woman junior coach’s complaint.

Sources said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Palak Goyal is heading SIT today and is likely to interrogate Sandeep Singh. The Special Investigation team will also visit Sandeep Singh's residence on Monday. The police said the SIT, headed by DSP Palak Goel, also include Inspectors Usha Rani and Ranjeet Singh. The team will report to SP Shruti Arora and SSP Manisha Chaudhary.

Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment

The development came after Sandeep Singh was booked for sexually harassing a junior athletics coach in the state after she filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police. The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent inquiry.

“An FIR has been registered against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh following a complaint by a female coach accusing him of sexual harassment. A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 IPC. An investigation has been launched into the matter,” the Chandigarh police informed.

Notably, Sandeep Singh is the former captain of the Indian National Hockey team and was part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

'Hopeful of an impartial probe': Junior athletics coach

The former national-level player and junior athletics coach asserted that she is hopeful of an impartial probe. After lodging the complaint, the woman coach had said, "I have been assured of an impartial probe. I also raised the issue of my security. I have been receiving intimidating messages on my social media accounts. Out of fear, I have stopped attending phone calls. The minister harassed me between February and November at his office and other places. Once, he even asked me to meet him in Sector 7. He mostly communicated with me over social media. He touched me inappropriately at his house in Chandigarh. I have narrated the sequence of events to the Chandigarh police."

Meanwhile, Singh has dismissed the charges against him. He said on Sunday, December 31, that the allegations are being concocted to smear his reputation and called for a complete probe. Singh further said he has handed over the authority of the Haryana Sports Department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar till the inquiry report comes out.