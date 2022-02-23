Chandigarh: Power Restored In Most Areas As Agitating Electricity Dept Workers Stop Strike

Residents of the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh breathed a sigh of relief as the employees of the electricity department of the Union Territory ended their strike on Wednesday, February 23. Union members of the electricity department who gathered at the Sector 17 in the Union Territory dispersed and returned to work. Following this, power in the region was immediately restored after hours of struggle.

Power Department employees withdraw their strike; power supply restored in most of the areas of UT Chandigarh, says UT Administration — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

"Power Dept employees have rejoined their duties. Power supply has been restored in most of the areas. The Administration has been in touch with the employees over their various issues," said Adviser to UT Administrator Dharam Pal.

The power union came together to protest under the banner of the Powermen Union and began their strike to protest against the Chandigarh administration's decision to privatise the electricity departments. The protesting employees were of the opinion that handing over the power department to private players would change their service conditions and would also drive up the power tariffs.

On Tuesday, the Chandigarh department decided to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act which as a result banned all the strikes of the employees of the Power department for six months.

Punjab and Haryana HC comes down heavily on Chandigarh administration over massive power outage

A few hours ago, Punjab and Haryana High Court had come down heavily on the Chandigarh administration for showing undue hurry over disrupted electricity and water supply in large parts of Chandigarh, following a three-day strike by the electricity department workers. The High Court had asked the administration to provide an update on what time electricity would be restored in the city.

On February 22, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo moto cognisance and had asked the Chandigarh chief engineer to appear before it on February 23. The division bench of Justice Ajay Tewari and Justice Pankaj Jain ordered the chief engineer of the Chandigarh administration to apprise the court about the measures taken to resolve the electricity crisis reported in Chandigarh.

The summons came after Anil Mehta, senior standing counsel, stated that the UT administration had submitted before the High Court that the “power failure is on account of acts of sabotage by striking employees.”

Image: ANI