Chandigarh SSP Confronted As Sandeep Singh, Booked For Non-bailable Offence, Not Arrested

Republic Media Network on Wednesday, January 4 confronted the police over no action against Haryana Minister and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh following the sexual harassment case against him. He has been booked under non-bailable sections but no arrest has been made yet.

During a press conference, Republic Media Network questioned the Chandigarh SSP as to why Sandeep Singh has not been arrested. The SSP replied, "SIT is probing the matter and once they will conclude their probe, action will be taken."

The police said that arrest was not on hold but the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the matter. The SSP was again confronted after the press briefing regarding action on the accused but no response was issued.

The Chandigarh Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement.

Singh, who recently gave up his Sports portfolio after allegations, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Earlier in the day, cops took the woman coach who lodged the complaint to the first-time MLA's official residence in Chandigarh to recreate the "crime scene", her lawyer said. The woman has also provided screenshots of Snapchat chats to the police as a piece of evidence.

The complainant's lawyer, Deepanshu Bansal, also said that the survivor recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

'Allegations are yet to be proven': Haryana CM Khattar lands in favour of Sandeep Singh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 3 came out in favour of Singh. He said that the 'allegations are mere allegations' and the truth will come out after inquiry.

"The allegations are mere allegations and they are yet to be proved against Sandeep Singh. The Sports minister has surrendered his portfolio and we have accepted it. We will get to know the truth after an inquiry," CM Khattar said.