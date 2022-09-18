Chandigarh University Refutes Reports Of Suicide Amid Video Leak Scandal; Assures Probe On

Amid a huge outrage at the Chandigarh university campus in Mohali after a girl of a private college was accused of leaking private videos of hostel mates online, the university's Pro-chancellor issued an official statement stating that several reports related to the incident are nothing but rumours that are being spread on social media, adding that no such MMS was found from the phone of the accused, except for her own private data. He also informed that the Punjab police is probing as to who is responsible for spreading such rumours.

In an official video statement, Professor RS Bawa said, "A rumour is being spread on social media that seven students of Chandigarh university of committed suicide. Let me make this clear to all of you that none of the students in the university have even tried to do anything like this. Not a single student is currently admitted to the hospital, and have no health issues."

The Professor further stated, "Let me also inform you over the rumour that an MMS of 60 students has been leaked. We have probed the matter, and the accused girl's phone was checked, and the preliminary report says that the girl had actually sent her own private videos and photos to a man, presumably her boyfriend. Except for her private images and videos, nothing else was found from her phone. The police is currently probing as to who is responsible for spreading the rumour. The accused girl has been arrested. Let me assure you that the university itself insisted for an probe in the case."

Hours earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed anguish following massive protests that broke out at the university campus over the allegedly leaked private videos. "Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University, our daughters are our respect. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. I am in touch with the administration and I request everyone to avoid rumours," tweeted the Punjab CM.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took cognisance of the matter and demanded the harshest punishment for the culprits.

Massive protests in Chandigarh university over alleged leaked videos

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a massive protest over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several girl students were recorded. The protest took place on the intervening night of September 17 and 18 at Chandigarh university campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

The university authorities, however, rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that protests erupted in the university after a "rumour" that videos of several women students had been made.

A case has been registered against the accused girl under Sections 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act at the Gharuan police station and an investigation has been launched into the case. Police said the accused is a first-year MBA student.

