The Director-in-Charge of the Met Office in Chandigarh, Mr. Surender Paul has said that several areas in the plains of north India like Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Ambala are expected to have more chilly weather. Severe cold conditions can persist in these regions due to low-lying clouds and cold north-northwesterly winds. He spoke on visibility in the mornings and evenings and day temperatures being lower than usual for the next 3-4 days in Chandigarh.