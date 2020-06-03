Chandni Chowk Businessmen Apprehensive Over COVID Spread, Call For Odd Even Approach

As the national capital slowly limps back to normalcy the fear of rising COVID-19 cases still persists. Though the markets have been allowed to resume operations, businessmen in areas like Chandani chowk are skeptical about implementing the standard operating procedures in the congested vicinity.

Businessmen skeptical of reopening Delhi

Chandani Chowk Market Association President, Sanjay Bhargava told Republic TV that he is happy about the fact that the businesses have resumed but at the same time is apprehensive about implementing the social distancing norms in a tightly nit market.

"We are happy that markets have been allowed to function in Chandani Chowk because businesses here suffered a major blow due to the lockdown. The construction work in the market which was underway got stalled because of the shutdown. Now that we have resumed services, a lot has to be managed. Chandani Chowk is a congested area; leaving the main lane, the entire market has several by-lanes that are not even six feet broad. In such close quarters, it would become very difficult to maintain social distancing once people start pouring in. I am scared that this market might become a red zone," said Bhargava

"I request the govt to apply the odd-even formula in Chandani Chowk market. This is the only way we could help and curb the spread of COVID 19. We have also made sure that all the shopkeepers check the temperature of customers through thermal screening and provide them with sanitisers, while maintaining social distancing in their shops. Still, we would need a set of guidelines by the authorities to take the future course of action," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government led by the Aam Aadmi Party in the fifth phase of lockdown has allowed markets to function across the national capital after a long hiatus of over two months caused by the lockdown put in place amid COVID 19 scare.

Delhi is one of the top contributors of COVID cases in the national sum. According to the Union Health ministry over 20,000 cases have been reported from the national capital so far. The death toll here has crossed the 500 mark.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led government has assured that the dispensation is fully equipped to combat any sort of crisis. Similar sentiments were echoed by Delhi LG Anil Baijal.

