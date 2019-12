BJP leader from West Bengal Chandra Kumar Bose has revealed that there is factionalism in the BJP in West Bengal. He claimed that the BJP’s vote share has been rising in West Bengal but expressed concern that the party might not be able to hold the voters to them and cited that measures need to be taken in order to strengthen the party’s foothold in the state. Bose admitted that the growing foothold in the state is due to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.