Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti: PM Modi & Others Pay Tribute To Valiant Son Of India

On the occasion of Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti, the country remembers an Indian revolutionary who organized and led a band of militant youth during India's struggle for Independence from the British rule. Many politicians paid homage to Chandra Shekhar Azad by highlighting his role in fighting for India's freedom.

Remembering the brave freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Twitter, "Remembering the valiant son of Bharat Mata, the remarkable Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Jayanti. During the prime of his youth, he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India".

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad over Twitter that said, "Chandrashekhar Azad's bravery was such that even the British used to bow down before him. Azad lived and realized the idea of an independent India from childhood and remained free till his last breath. The flame of freedom that was ignited by his sacrifice is now burning in the heart of every Indian as an immortal flame of patriotism".

चंद्रशेखर आजाद का शौर्य ऐसा था कि अंग्रेज भी उनके सामने नतमस्तक हो जाते थे। आजाद ने बचपन से ही आजाद भारत के विचार को जिया व चरितार्थ किया और अंतिम सांस तक आजाद रहे। उनके बलिदान ने स्वाधीनता की जो लौ जगाई वो आज हर भारतवासी के ह्रदय में देशभक्ति की अमर ज्वाला बन धधक रही है। pic.twitter.com/CDwOOWAxfP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 23, 2021

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took to Twitter to pay homage to the brave freedom fighter and wrote, "Tributes to the immortal martyr Chandrashekhar Azad who laid down his life for the freedom of the country. You shook the foundation of British rule with your indomitable courage, valor, and patriotism. Your immense dedication towards the nation will inspire generations to come for ages".

देश की स्वतंत्रता के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने वाले, अमर बलिदानी चंद्रशेखर आजाद जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।

आपने अपने अदम्य साहस, वीरता और राष्ट्र भक्ति से अंग्रेज़ी हुकूमत की नींव हिला दी।

राष्ट्र के प्रति आपका असीम समर्पण आने वाली पीढ़ियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरणा देगा। pic.twitter.com/A688UvAP3Z — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 23, 2021

On the occasion of Chandra Shekhar Jayanthi, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, shared on Twitter, "Humble greetings to the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on his birth anniversary".

Former Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, quoting Chandra Shekhar Azad's words wrote, "The great revolutionary son of Mother Bharati, who sacrificed his motherland while fighting fearlessly for freedom, Heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad"

Remembering the sacrifice of the young freedom fighter, the Congress party paid tribute through Twitter, "We pay our heartfelt tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter, Chandra Shekhar Azad. His unwavering devotion, undeterred determination & ultimate sacrifice for our motherland has inspired generations of Indians and will continue to inspire generations more. Inquilab Zindabad!".

Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad's sacrifice

Chandra Shekhar was born on July 23, 1906, in the Bhabra village of Madhya Pradesh. At the age of 15, he was drawn into the Indian national movement as he participated in Mahatma Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement at Varanasi where he was given the name 'Azad'.

In February 1922, Azad was disappointed by Gandhi’s suspension of the non-cooperation movement, after several policemen had been murdered by a revolutionary mob at Chauri Chaura. He later joined Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) and participated in several violent crimes including the 1925 Kakori train robbery and the 1928 revenge killing of a British police officer.

Azad was injured in the gunfight with the police and he was captured by them. On February 27, 1931, the young 24-year old fighter felt helpless and shot himself dead.

(Image credit: ANI/PTI)