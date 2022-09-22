Chandrababu Naidu Appeals To Andhra Guv To Reject Jagan Govt's Bill To Rename NTR Varsity

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP national president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday, September 22, said that he has appealed to the Governor to reject the bill to rename the NTR Health University to YSR Health University. As per Naidu, the bill has been introduced (and passed) in the assembly even without the knowledge of the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the varsity.

Naidu termed the legislation as illegitimate and said the bill is highly unethical and irrelevant and thus they made an appeal to the Governor to totally reject it. HE tweeted the following:

‘NTR brought radical changes in medical education’

What is the need for the Government to bring in the legislation in such a hurry? asked Naidu and praised the successful efforts undertaken by the TDP founder and former Chief Minister, the Late NT Rama Rao, adding that he introduced radical changes in medical education in the state.

NT Rama Rao established the NTR Health University in 1986 to bring all the medical colleges under a common umbrella. Facilitated by the reforms in the medical sector by Rama Rao, thousands of students obtained medical degrees in the past 24 years, from the affiliated colleges to this university, he said and highlighted the fact, out of the 32 medical colleges in the state, 16 colleges, including 3 private and five government institutions, were established during the TDP regime.

Naidu attacks Jagan Mohan Reddy

Naidu said, during the three-and-half-year YSRCP rule, permission has been granted only to three colleges and their construction is still incomplete. It was only after a lot of struggle that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was brought to Andhra Pradesh and the Chief Minister did not bother to supply water to it, Naidu said.

IMAGE: @NCBN - Twitter