Chandrababu Naidu Avers PM Modi's Security Is 'nation’s Concern, Lapse Deeply Concerning'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab is “deeply concerning”. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach. His convoy was blocked by some protestors, following which his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport. On Saturday morning, Naidu expressed concern over the incident and stated that the PM’s security is “nation’s concern”.

Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has claimed responsibility for the road blockage, stating that they were unaware that PM Modi was travelling by road. BKU chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad.

PM Modi’s security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

Now, the Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. Moreover, SC has also stayed the probes by both MHA & Punjab govt till the next hearing on Monday, January 10. A 7-member NIA team has been constituted to probe into PM Modi's security breach apart from the 3-member Punjab govt committee probing the issue.

Image: PTI