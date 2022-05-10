Chandrababu Naidu Booked In Yet Another Criminal Case, Andhra Pradesh CID Files FIR

In yet another criminal case filed against N Chandrababu Naidu, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh has registered a fresh case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the former AP Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president, and others.

Based on a complaint filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, the CID registered the case on May 9 against Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayana and several businessmen, alleging certain illegal and corrupt activities between 2014 and 2019 with regard to designing of the master plan for capital city Hyderabad. The FIR was submitted to the special judge for ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases in Vijayawada on Monday, May 9.

In the complaint, which was filed on April 27, the YSR MLA alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and others caused wrongful loss to the general public and the public exchequer, thus amounting to cheating in the designing of master plan and alignment of the inner ring road and connected arterial roads.

As per reports, the CID had conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted the report on May 6, based on which the CID Additional Director General ordered registration of an FIR against Chandrababu and others, who were charged under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), etc. of Indian Penal Code and also under different Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Previous cases against TDP's Naidu

This is not the first such case against the TDP chief. Last month, the Kalyandurg town police had registered a case against Naidu and his son (MLC Nara Lokesh) for making alleged false allegations a day after a seven-month-old girl died on the way to the hospital. Naidu had supported the family members’ claims that the police stopped them on their way to allow the victory rally of Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan.

Even on April 23, the Women's Commission chairperson had issued notices to the former CM and former MLA B Uma, directing them to appear for an enquiry before the Commission on April 27 and give an explanation over an alleged gangrape case after the TDP chief had gone to console the victim when the Women's Commission chairperson was already inside the victim's room.

In March 2021, the AP CID had issued notice to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it in connection with its investigation into alleged insider trading and other irregularities in Amaravati.

Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was once a ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, had lost the 2019 general elections to the YSR Congress Party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was the party's biggest defeat since its inception in 1982; TDP won 23 assembly seats out of 175 and 3 Lok Sabha seats out of 25.

Image: PTI