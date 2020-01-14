Chandrababu Naidu Challenges CM Reddy, Says 'If He Wins Again, I Will Quit Politics'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, January 14, challenged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over the three capitals issue. He said, " I am challenging him to go for a referendum. Or, if he wants to go further, he can go for a fresh mandate of people. If you win again, I will quit politics."

Speaking about the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu added, "All political parties are working for the welfare of the people. Any political party cannot waste public funds. Already we have spent Rs 10,000 crore on Amaravati. Everything is settled. A Chief Minister cannot change its capitals. After independence, this is the first time that this has happened."

Protests over three capital idea

The farmers in various areas of Amaravati have been protesting against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. Defying the prohibitory order and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place and remove the tents, farmers have continued the protests. During the protests, they took out a rally with black flags and raised slogans.

Apart from the farmers, TDP leaders and workers also held a sit-in protest on the national highway near Kanchikacharla against CM Reddy-led YSRCP government on January 10. Protesters raised slogans against Reddy and in support of Amaravati capital. Reports claimed that protestors also burnt tyres on the highway and caused traffic for hours.

CM Reddy's three-capitals idea

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital while Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change."

(With ANI inputs)