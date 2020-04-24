Andhra Pradesh: CB Naidu Raises Concerns Regarding Pending Sample Results

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Andhra Chief Secretary, expressing concern over the pending status of more than 16,000 coronavirus test samples. Andhra Pradesh has reported 895 cases and 27 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection.

'Lack of results a concern'

"The spread of COVID-19 appears to be continuing unhindered in Andhra Pradesh. It is germane to identify the number of COVID positive cases by increasing the number of tests. Simultaneously, it should be ensured that confirmation test results are out at the earliest to determine COVID spread," a press release read.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the lack of supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and sanitizers to frontline workers such as nurses, doctors, police, sanitary workers etc. He also asked the government to finalize norms for the standardization of PPE kits and sanitizers. "It is high time that the government finalizes norms for the standardization of PPE kits and sanitizers and immediately provide the same to frontline warriors," he added.

Ordinance to protect healthcare workers

On Wednesday, the Central government introduced an ordinance to punish violent attacks on health workers, the sentence for which will carry imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years on being found guilty. The government amended the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897, and assaults on healthcare workers will now be considered as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, the probe for which will need to be completed within 30 days under the supervision of a senior inspector. The judicial process and the verdict would also arrive within a year. The ordinance was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind later to come into effect.

If convicted, an accused can be sentenced from three months to five years in prison and penalized from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 lakh based on the gravity of the offence. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years and they can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5 lakhs in fine.

