Chandrababu Naidu Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Under Home Quarantine

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and isolated himself at home. The chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and leader of Andhra’s opposition took Twitter to provide information about his illness. He wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.”

Further advising, the TDP chief stated that he suggests everyone who has come in touch with him be tested as soon as possible. He even urged people to be careful and safe.

I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.



I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2022

COIVD tally in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, on Monday, the number of active COVID-19 instances in Andhra Pradesh surpassed 30,000, with 4,108 new positives reported to the state's total. Nearly 22,882 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on January 17, yielding a positive rate of around 19%, up 4% from Sunday. According to the most recent bulletin, 696 afflicted people were healed in a single day, and no new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the state.

The total number of positive cases has now reached 21,10,388, with 20,65,696 recoveries and 14,510 fatalities, according to the bulletin. With the inclusion of these additional instances, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 30,182. The district of Visakhapatnam recorded 1,018 new illnesses, while Chittoor reported 1,004.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requests to decrease gap for giving 3rd COVID vaccine dose

In addition to this, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting to discuss the current COVID-19 situation and agreed to send a letter to the Central Government requesting that the nine-month interval for giving precautionary doses be reduced to six months.

As per media reports, Reddy also advised that the Central Government explore the possibility of decreasing the precautionary dosage gap to three to four months, which would help frontline employees as well as emergency responders and would save many people from getting hospitalised. Furthermore, the five districts such as East Godavari, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram, as well as Srikakulam, which have the lowest second dose vaccination numbers, the chief minister has asked to scale up the vaccination process in those areas.

Image: ANI/ Shutterstock