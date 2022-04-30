Chandrapur records 46.6 degrees Celsius temperature, highest in Maharashtra

Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI) Chandrapur in eastern Maharashtra on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius which was highest in the state during the day, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

Several other cities in Vidarbha region (eastern Maharashtra) recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Brahmpuri recorded a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, Akola 45.5, Wardha 45, Nagpur 44.6, Gondia 44.5 Amravati 44.2, Yavatmal 44, Gadchiroli 42.8 and Buldhana 42 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed. PTI CLS KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)