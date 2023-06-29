Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan has appealed to maintain peace nationwide a day after being shot at by a group of unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. He thanked people for their concerns and blessings and assured them to continue his fight. As per the sources, a group of unidentified miscreants came in a car at around 5:30 pm on June 28 and shot at the Bhim Army chief after which he was taken to a hospital in Saharanpur.

Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan appeals for peace

Chandrasekhar Azad who was recuperating in the hospital said, "I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people."

Abhimanyu Manglik, SP, Saharanpur informed that Aazad's condition is better now and will be discharged after a checkup on Thursday. He added that the probe is on and the accused behind the shooting will be arrested soon.

"I met and spoke with Chandra Shekhar Aazad, he is feeling better now. I spoke with his doctor, and he told me that Aazad's vitals are stable, he will be discharged on June 29 after a check-up, the probe is on, and the accused behind the attack will be arrested soon, "said Saharanpur SP.

Aazad also told police that he couldn't recall the moment before the attack but he remember that his younger brother was also in the car.

Bhim Army Chief Shot At In Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred as the Bhim Army chief's convoy passed through the Deoband district in his Toyota Fortuner where he is said to have been in the region to meet the family of a party worker after a death in the family. The Police officials said a few car-borne armed men opened fire on the Bhim Army chief's convoy.

"The bullet grazed Chandrasekhar's stomach. He is out of danger and his condition is stable. Police will investigate the matter and will take all the necessary action," SSP Saharanpur said.

The police further informed that the vehicle in which the miscreants were travelling had Haryana number plates. The Uttar Pradesh Police has appealed for peace and calm and assured the probe is underway. The Bhim Army released a statement and condemned the incident calling it a cowardly act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement. The party has demanded officials for immediate arrest and strict action against the accused.