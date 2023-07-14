Chandrayaan-3 Has Begun Its Journey To Moon: ISRO Chief S Somanath After Successful Launch

ISRO chief S Somanath and the team behind Chandrayaan-3 shared their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit. "Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the spacecraft is normal," said the ISRO chief. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14 launched Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module.

After the successful launch of the highly-anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chief S Somanath said, "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise orbit around earth. Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days."

ISRO chief S Somanath and the team behind #Chandrayaan3 share candid moments after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit.





Union Minister of State Science and Technology, on the launch of Chandrayaan-3, thanked the ISRO team for making India proud and PM Modi for making it possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector. He said, "It is indeed a moment of glory for India and destiny for all of us here at Sriharikota who were part of a history in the making."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh's address following the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 into orbit.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission successful from Sriharikota

India’s heavy lift rocket-LVM3 carrying the 3,897.89 kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft blasted off from the Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday, July 14 at 2:35 pm. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days.