Chandrayaan-3 Has Begun Its Journey To Moon: ISRO Chief S Somanath After Successful Launch

"Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise orbit around earth," said ISRO chief S Somanath after successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Megha Rawat
Chandrayaan 3

ISRO chief S Somanath shares delight on successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 (Image: Republic)


ISRO chief S Somanath and the team behind Chandrayaan-3 shared their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit. "Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the spacecraft is normal," said the ISRO chief. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14 launched Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module.

After the successful launch of the highly-anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chief S Somanath said, "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise orbit around earth. Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days."

Union Minister of State Science and Technology, on the launch of Chandrayaan-3, thanked the ISRO team for making India proud and PM Modi for making it possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector. He said, "It is indeed a moment of glory for India and destiny for all of us here at Sriharikota who were part of a history in the making."

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission successful from Sriharikota 

India’s heavy lift rocket-LVM3 carrying the 3,897.89 kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft blasted off from the Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday, July 14 at 2:35 pm. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. 

  • Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.
  • Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.
  • Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers.
  • Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, Chandrayaan-3  will reach the Moon in the coming weeks.

 

