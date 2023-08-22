Chandrayaan-3: How Vikram Lander Will Decide Exact Touchdown Spot On Moon's South Pole

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to make its second attempt to land a spacecraft on the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14. The spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on August 5 and carried out orbit reduction manoeuvres on August 6, 9 and 14. Inching closer to the moon's surface, it successfully underwent the last round of moon-bound manoeuvre on August 16, followed by the significant separation of the lander module from the propulsion module on August 17. But ever wondered how Chandrayaan-3 will decide the exact spot on the lunar's south pole for soft-landing?

The Indian space agency has equipped Lander Module, which includes lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, with an indigenous Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC). The camera is designed to assist the mission's Vikram lander to a safe-landing site during its descent onto the lunar surface.

India's moon mission successfully completed its final deboosting on August 20, which successfully reduced the Lander Module orbit to 25 km x 134 km above the lunar surface. During further descent onto the lunar surface, the lander camera will capture and recognise an appropriate site for a soft-landing purpose. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST," the Indian Space Research Organisation informed.

On X, the Indian space agency shared images of the lunar surface imaged by the lander camera. "This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area, without boulders or deep trenches, during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC," ISRO stated.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission :



Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO at… pic.twitter.com/7UaZjKGzJZ — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 21, 2023

Know about SAC

The Space Applications Centre (SAC), which has developed the lander camera, is one of the major centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It focuses on the design of space-borne instruments for ISRO missions and the development and operationalisation of applications of space technology for societal benefits. The applications cover communication, broadcasting, navigation, disaster monitoring, meteorology, oceanography, environment monitoring and natural resources survey.