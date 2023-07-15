Chandrayaan-3 | 'India's Space Feats Truly Inspiring,' Wishes Pour In From Across Globe

As India successfuly launched its third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan-3, on Friday, July 14 from from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 pm, greetings and best wishes poured in from global leaders. Taking to Twitter, NASA administrator Bill Nelson wrote, "Congratulations to ISRO on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon. We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA's laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on Artemis Accords!"

Congratulations to @isro on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon. We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA’s laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on #ArtemisAccords! https://t.co/98nwfm12V0 July 14, 2023

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is in charge of US Science and Technology that has to do with aeroplanes or space.

United Kingdom Space Agency also took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO for the rare feat. "Destination: Moon, Congratulations ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3," UK Space Agency said.

European Space Agency (ESA) also congratulated ISRO and wrote, "Congratulations to ISRO for a great launch!"

Congratulating ISRO for the rare feat, French Embassy in India said, "Congratulations ISRO on the successful launch of LVM3 M4 and Chandrayaan3! India's feats in space are truly inspiring. As its long-standing partner of over 60 years, France is keen to boost our cooperation on space exploration and scientific endeavors."

🚀🛰️ Congratulations @isro on the successful launch of LVM3 M4 & #Chandrayaan3!



India's feats in space are truly inspiring. As its long-standing partner of over 60 years, France is keen to boost our cooperation on space exploration and scientific endeavors.#SpaceMission https://t.co/Jzvueb5VGw — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) July 14, 2023

The Australian High Commission also wrote on Twitter to congratulate India. "Congratulations India and ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! Proud the Canberra DSN in Australia is supporting communications as Chandrayaan-3 heads on its way to the Moon."

ISRO chief S Somanath shares his delight after launch of Chandrayaan-3

ISRO chief S Somanath and the team behind Chandrayaan-3 shared their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath asserted that it is an exciting journey. "The final soft landing is likely to take place by August 23. Till now, we have four earth-burn injection orbit raising manoeuvres. We need to test all our instruments," the ISRO chief said.

Highlighting differences between Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, S Somanath said, "The lander and rover (scientific instruments) are similar to Chandrayaan-2. There's no change in the instruments, however, there's a change in the propulsion. The lander for Chandrayaan-3 will have only four throttle-able engines, the fifth engine is removed. The upper limit of landing velocity in Chandrayaan-2 was 2 metre per second, now it is increased to 3 metre per second. The area for the solar panel is also increased in Chandrayaan-3."