The Lander Module (LM) of India’s third lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3 - successfully separated from its Propulsion Module (PM) on Thursday, the space agency ISRO confirmed. The Lander Module will now descend to a slightly lower orbit before a deboosting manoeuvre planned for tomorrow at approximately 4 PM (IST).

The Indian Space Research Organisation from its official hand posted on X, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’ said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST. Now India has 3 satellites around the moon,”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



‘Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’

said the Lander Module (LM).



LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM)



LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.



Now, 🇮🇳 has3⃣ 🛰️🛰️🛰️… pic.twitter.com/rJKkPSr6Ct — ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module will keep cruising for months or years in its present orbit. The SHAPE payload on board would analyse the Earth's atmosphere using spectroscopy and measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth. It will also gather signs of Exoplanets that might be suitable for human habitation. The payload was shaped by U R Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO, Bengaluru, the ISRO informed on X.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module continues its journey in the current orbit for months/years.



The SHAPE payload onboard it would

☑️ perform spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and

☑️ measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on… — ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023

Former ISRO chief K Sivan spoke to Republic on the successful separation of Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module from the Propulsion Module. "It was a critical operation... Things are going smoothly, everything will be alright," the former ISRO Chief said.

On Wednesday, India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 project achieved a new milestone when its spacecraft successfully conducted its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it even closer to the Lunar surface.

Ex-ISRO scientist Suresh Naik congratulated ISRO on the successful separation of Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.

In a conversation with Republic, Ex-ISRO scientist Suresh Naik, said, “This has opened the door for the next manoeuvre which is a de-orbiting operation... India will be the first in the whole world to explore land on Moon's South Pole. So far, all the missions landed in the equatorial region.”

#BREAKING | Chandryaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs (IST). India has now three satellites around Moon. Meanwhile, the PM… pic.twitter.com/IGjm2B8ZwH — Republic (@republic) August 17, 2023

"Now the important thing is softly and securely landing on the moon and for that, the lander has to separate from the propulsion module...Now 'Vikram' has to take its own course of action and for that, it has to separate. After separating, the major event comes. Four 800N thrusters, they have to fire to take it to the lower orbit. This will also be done in two steps...", Padma Shri & former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.