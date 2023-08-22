Necessary lessons have been taken from Chandrayaan-2 and Russia’s Luna-25 that crashed into the Moon just a day before it was planned to land, said former ISRO director Mylswamy Annadurai as Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to the Moon. Highlighting that ISRO always plans for contingencies, Annadurai, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said, "Plan-B has been in place throughout the mission from launch day to the final target."

Giving an example of how ISRO has planned for contigencies, Annadurai said even if after the launch of a mission, an organisation fails to establish direct communication with a lander from earth, there is an alternate plan to establish communication.

The former ISRO director said that while the mission plan has been taken from Chandrayaan-1, India’s first mission to the Moon in 2008, every aspect has been observed, analysed and corrected taking lessons from the Chandrayaan-2. ISRO had to abort the Chandrayaan-2 mission in the final phase in 2019. This was done as the Vikram Lander could not switch from horizontal to vertical position. K Sivan, the then ISRO Chairman had described it as ‘the 15 minutes of terror’.

Watch the complete interview with Mylswamy Annadurai here:

Decoding ‘15 Minutes of Terror’

According to ISRO, the final deebosting carried out on Sunday has placed the Lander module in orbit- 25x134 km. From here, the lander will start descending towards the lunar surface in four progressive steps- Rough braking phase, Attitude Hold phase, Fine braking phase, Terminal Descent phase. India had lost the opportunity in 2019 during the Fine braking phase. The lander had spun more than 410 degrees and had deviated from its path.

ISRO has used the case of Chandrayaan-2 to make the current mission foolproof. This time, the lander has been made more robust so that it can handle more dispersion unlike Chandrayaan-2. The sensors, software and propulsion systems have been improved. Further this time, Chandrayaan has been designed with capabilities to autonomously handle a wide range of dispersion in order to achieve soft and safe landing.

Chandrayaan-3: India seeking soft-landing on lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan-3 was launched by ISRO on July 14, making India the first country in the world after the United States, Russia and China to be seeking a soft-landing. It was launched in July from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota. It has three objectives: