Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Kerala Governor, CM Laud ISRO Team, Says Historic Triumph For The Nation

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 and termed it a "historic triumph" for the nation.

Hailing the ISRO team, Khan said the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a giant leap in India's space odyssey.

"With this giant leap in India's space odyssey soars the pride of every citizen of #AtmanirbharBharat," the Governor said in a tweet.

Extending his greetings to the ISRO scientists, Vijayan said it is the "proudest moment" for all people in the country and the mission will bring in groundbreaking results in space research.

"Proudest moment for all Indians as our third lunar mission #Chandrayaan3 has been launched by @isro. Congratulations to all behind its successful launch. It is a historic triumph for our nation as the mission will bring in groundbreaking results in space research," he tweeted.

ISRO today launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, eyeing a rare feat in Moon exploration so far only accomplished by the likes of the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar expedition in 15 years, the hugely anticipated Chandrayaan-3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the Moon, piggybacking on ISRO's latest heavy lift launch vehicle 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 from the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

