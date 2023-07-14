Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE | Countdown For ISRO’s Moon Mission Begins

Quick links:
Chandrayaan 3 launch's countdown begins. (Credit: ISRO Twitter)
As India is all set to create history with its moon mission, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has come out with his latest artwork to wish luck to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The countdown for India’s third moon mission has started as it will lift off at 2.35 pm on Friday (July 14) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. READ FULL STORY HERE.
To achieve the mission objectives, several advanced technologies are present in Lander such as,
Altimeters: Laser & RF based Altimeters
Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera
Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package
Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine Control Electronics
Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements
Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm
Landing Leg Mechanism.
Terrain Mapping Camera 2 (TMC 2): Miniature version of the Chandrayaan 1's camera, mapping lunar surface with high resolution.
Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS): Measures X-ray fluorescence spectra to detect major elements on the Moon.
Solar X-ray Monitor (XSM): Observes and measures solar X-rays emitted by the Sun and its corona, supporting CLASS.
Chandrayaan 2 Atmospheric Compositional Explorer 2 (CHACE 2): Studies the composition and distribution of the lunar neutral exosphere.
Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC): Provides high-resolution images of the landing site for safe touchdown and scientific research.
Dual-Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR): Maps lunar surface in polar regions, estimates water-ice content and regolith thickness.
Lunar Laser Ranging Instrument (LLRI): Measures distance between the spacecraft and the lunar surface using laser beams.
Dual Frequency Radio Science (DFRS): Studies the temporal evolution of electron density in the lunar ionosphere.
Imaging IR Spectrometer (IIRS): Maps Moon's mineralogical and volatile composition and characterises water/hydroxyl features.
Rover Payloads: ( Weight 26kg)
1. Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) - Analyse elemental composition of lunar soil.
2. Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) - Determine elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks.
Lander Payloads:
1. Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) - Langmuir probe (LP) to measure plasma density.
2. Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) - Measure thermal properties of lunar surface.
3. Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) - Measure lunar seismicity and study crust and mantle structure.
4. Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) - Passive experiment to study dynamics of the Moon system.
The lander is also generally box-shaped (200 x 200 x 116.6 cm), with four landing legs and four landing thrusters. It has a mass of 1749.86 kg,
Propulsion Module: 2148 kg
Lander Module: 1752 kg including Rover of 26 kg
Total: 3900 kg
Launch Vehicle: LVM3-M4, It will place Chandrayaan 3 into an approximately 170 x 36,500 km elliptic parking orbit.
Launch Date: July 14, 2023
Mission Duration: 14 days
National award-winning filmmaker-writer Vinod Mankara's new book was released from the rocket launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here. The unique launch of 'Prism: The Ancestral Abode of Rainbow', a collection of science articles, was held at the SDSC-SHAR on Thursday evening, as preparations were going on full swing there for the country's much-awaited Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. READ FULL STORY HERE.
The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching the hugely anticipated mission from this spaceport at 2.35 pm on Friday. The soft landing on moon's surface is planned for late August.
On July 14, India will embark on a journey spanning more than a month, aiming to etch its name on the lunar surface by becoming the first country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's enigmatic south pole. This groundbreaking endeavour, led by the Chandrayaan-3 mission, will demonstrate India's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and leaving an indelible legacy in the annals of human achievement. READ FULL STORY HERE.
According to ISRO, the countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Propellant filling in the L110 stage is completed. Propellant filling in the C25 stage is commencing.