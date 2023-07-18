Last Updated:

Chandrayaan-3: Third Orbit-raising Maneuver Successfully Performed

"The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully. The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm" ISRO tweeted.

Press Trust Of India
Chandrayaan-3: Third orbit-raising maneuver successfully performed

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency tweeted on Tuesday.

"The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru," it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

