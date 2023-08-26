Chandrayaan-3: Thousands Outside Bengaluru HAL Airport To Greet PM Modi | Check Route Map

Quick links:
People gather outside Bengaluru airport to greet PM. | Credit: ANI
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to meet the ISRO team on Saturday (26 August) following the grand success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, thousands of people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome the Prime Minister. The Indian PM will arrive directly in Bengaluru in Karnataka after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.
PM Modi will meet the ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex. The Prime Minister’s meeting with the ISRO team comes after the successful lunar landing of India’s ambitious moon mission. Chandrayaan-3is Vikram lander touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the first country to achieve this feat after a 40-day journey.
Preparations are in full swing at HAL Airport to accord grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team that made the Chandrayaan-3 mission possible will be felicitated by the PM today.— Republic (@republic) August 26, 2023
The Karnataka BJP has also planned for a grand welcome for the Prime Minister by organising a mega road show in the city on his arrival.
Earlier on August 23, PM Modi congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and other scientists on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said he would soon visit them in Bengaluru to greet the entire team in person. He had a phone conversation with Somanath from Johannesburg, where he was attending the BRICS summit. The Prime Minister had also virtually witnessed the landing of Vikram Lander and addressed the ISRO scientists from Johannesburg, South Africa.