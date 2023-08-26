Chandrayaan-3: Thousands Outside Bengaluru HAL Airport To Greet PM Modi | Check Route Map

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to meet the ISRO team on Saturday (26 August) following the grand success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, thousands of people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome the Prime Minister. The Indian PM will arrive directly in Bengaluru in Karnataka after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

PM Modi will meet the ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex. The Prime Minister’s meeting with the ISRO team comes after the successful lunar landing of India’s ambitious moon mission. Chandrayaan-3is Vikram lander touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the first country to achieve this feat after a 40-day journey.

Preparations are in full swing at HAL Airport to accord grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team that made the Chandrayaan-3 mission possible will be felicitated by the PM today.



For more updates track Republic's @prajwalprasadh #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHseYi… pic.twitter.com/wIcHVPgA8X — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2023

PM Modi’s Karnataka visit route map:

PM Modi will arrive at HAL airport.

He will then travel a 24 km road route from HAL Airport to Peenya ISRO office.

He is scheduled to pass through Old Airport, Trinity Circle, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Chalukya Circle, Ballari Road, Windsor Manor, Cauvery Junction in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister will visit Peenya ISRO office at around 7 am to meet the scientists and their families involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

Following his short visit to the Bengaluru city, PM Modi is scheduled to return to HAL Airport via the same route at 8:00 am.

After meeting the ISRO scientists, the Prime Minister will leave the HAL Airport at 8:30 am and will depart for New Delhi.

The Karnataka BJP has also planned for a grand welcome for the Prime Minister by organising a mega road show in the city on his arrival.

Earlier on August 23, PM Modi congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and other scientists on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said he would soon visit them in Bengaluru to greet the entire team in person. He had a phone conversation with Somanath from Johannesburg, where he was attending the BRICS summit. The Prime Minister had also virtually witnessed the landing of Vikram Lander and addressed the ISRO scientists from Johannesburg, South Africa.