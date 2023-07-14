Chandrayaan-3: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Congratulate ISRO For Launch, Calls It An "extraordinary Feat"

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, saying this "extraordinary feat" highlights the advancement made by India in space science and research.

ISRO launched its third lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science & research. This milestone in India's stellar space journey makes every Indian proud," Dhankhar tweeted.

After reaching the desired altitude, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the moon on August 23 or 24, according to ISRO scientists.