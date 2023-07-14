Last Updated:

Chandrayaan-3: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Congratulate ISRO For Launch, Calls It An "extraordinary Feat"

After reaching the desired altitude, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the moon on August 23 or 24, according to ISRO scientists.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, saying this "extraordinary feat" highlights the advancement made by India in space science and research.

ISRO launched its third lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science & research. This milestone in India's stellar space journey makes every Indian proud," Dhankhar tweeted.

