Chandrayaan-3 Will Be 1st To Land On Moon's South Pole; Here's Why The Region Is Important

Throughout history, numerous countries have achieved remarkable feats, leaving an indelible mark on Earth. However, there are a select few nations that have surpassed expectations and imprinted their names on the Moon itself. India, a country known for its rich history, vibrant culture and great minds, is poised to embark on an extraordinary mission. On July 14, India will embark on a journey spanning more than a month, aiming to etch its name on the lunar surface by becoming the first country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's enigmatic south pole. This groundbreaking endeavour, led by the Chandrayaan-3 mission, will demonstrate India's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and leaving an indelible legacy in the annals of human achievement.

But why this lunar region is so important?

Water Ice Reserves

Water ice has been identified at both of the Moon's poles, and the South Pole is particularly intriguing due to its more extensive area of perpetual shadow and colder temperatures, which may result in a higher concentration of ice. These ice deposits are thought to have amassed over billions of years due to the extremely frigid temperatures and limited exposure to sunlight in these regions. Consequently, the Moon's South Pole presents an appealing prospect for investigating potential water resources that could be crucial for future human exploration endeavours. The water ice holds promise as a valuable asset, with potential applications encompassing drinking water, fuel generation, and supporting life support systems.

Exploration of Lunar History

The Moon's South Pole is considered a treasure trove of scientific information. Due to the lack of sunlight, the surface in these regions is relatively undisturbed, preserving a record of the Moon's history. By studying the geological features, rock formations, and impact craters in the area, scientists can gain insights into the Moon's formation, early evolution, and the impacts it has endured over billions of years.

Solar System Evolution

The South Pole region provides a unique vantage point for studying the evolution of the Solar System. The Moon's polar craters are thought to have trapped material from the early Solar System, including comets and asteroids, which could offer valuable clues about the origins and composition of these celestial bodies. By analysing the samples and data collected from the South Pole, scientists can deepen their understanding of the broader processes that have shaped our Solar System.

According to NASA’s Chief Exploration Scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington Jake Bleacher, lunar volatiles are likely trapped in permanently shadowed regions of the Moon, and "those volatiles have a story to tell us about the history of the solar system". “The ability to extract deep core samples and maintain their temperature and vacuum properties all the way back to research facilities on Earth could lead to powerful discoveries—not only about the volatiles but also about the history of our solar system," Bleacher said.

Potential for Future Lunar Bases

The presence of water ice near the Moon's South Pole makes it an attractive location for establishing future lunar bases. Water can be extracted and purified, providing essential resources for long-duration missions and sustaining human presence on the Moon. Additionally, the region's topography, which includes permanently shadowed areas that protect against extreme temperature variations, offers potential habitats and infrastructure development sites.

Astronomical Observations

The Moon's South Pole is advantageous for astronomical observations. The elevated location provides a favourable vantage point to observe deep space, away from Earth's atmospheric interference and light pollution. This can enable astronomers to conduct a wide range of studies, including observations of distant galaxies, studying cosmic microwave background radiation, and monitoring transient astronomical phenomena.

Chandrayaan-3: India's race to Moon

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission, is poised for launch as part of the fourth operational mission (M4) utilising the LVM3 launcher. This mission encompasses an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and rover, all aimed at developing and showcasing novel technologies necessary for inter-planetary missions. The scheduled lift-off of the 43.5-meter tall rocket is set for 2:35 pm on July 14 from Sriharikota.

Following lift-off, approximately 16 minutes later, the propulsion module is expected to separate from the rocket and enter an elliptical orbit around the Earth. This orbit will be completed 5-6 times, ranging from the closest distance of 170 km to the farthest distance of 36,500 km from the Earth, gradually progressing toward the lunar orbit.

The propulsion module, accompanied by the lander, will then commence an extensive journey lasting over a month, aimed at ultimately reaching an orbit around the Moon, positioned approximately 100 km above the lunar surface. Once the desired position is attained, the lander module will initiate its descent, aiming for a soft landing in the south pole region of the Moon. This momentous event is anticipated to occur on either August 23 or 24, as shared by scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Significantly, the landing location chosen for the current mission bears a close resemblance to that of the previous Chandrayaan-2 endeavour. It is situated in proximity to the moon's south pole, specifically at a latitude of approximately 70 degrees.

In the event of a successful mission, India would join an exclusive group of nations that have achieved the feat of soft-landing a spacecraft on the Moon. This accomplishment has been previously attained by the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China, making India the fourth country to achieve this remarkable milestone. Moreover, India has the potential to secure an unprecedented achievement by becoming the first nation to land in the Moon's south pole region.