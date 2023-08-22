Chandrayaan-3's Soft-landing Finds Genesis In Abdul Kalam's 'Why Not Land On Moon' Query

India is poised to carve its name onto the lunar surface once again, as Chandrayaan-3 gears up for a historic attempt at a soft landing—a feat that eluded its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to execute its soft landing manoeuvre on August 23, around 6.04 pm (Indian Standard Time).

Interestingly, the genesis of this soft landing traces back to the enigmatic query of the late former President, APJ Abdul Kalam. His single question not only ignited ISRO's ambitions to engineer a flawless lunar touchdown but also unfurled the path to an extraordinary revelation—the existence of water on the Moon.

Nearly two decades ago, ISRO scientists were in the midst of a presentation for the country's inaugural lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, to President Abdul Kalam. This mission, designed to orbit the Moon at a distance of 100 km from its surface, was expected to yield valuable scientific insights. However, Kalam, renowned as the "Missile Man of India," posed a question that ignited a transformative shift in perspective. "Why not land on the Moon?" he inquired, a question that was to change the course of the lunar exploration endeavour.

The scene of Kalam's query was recounted by ISRO scientist M. Annadurai, often referred to as the 'Moon Man of India.' In 2004, during a seminar dedicated to Kalam's memory, Annadurai recollected the impact of Kalam's question. "When we made a presentation to President Kalam in 2004 on the Chandrayaan-1 mission which was to orbit the moon at 100 km from its surface, he asked us why not land on it when your spacecraft is going that far all the way," Annadurai said.

How Kalam inspired soft landing

This unexpected query prompted the lunar project team, under Annadurai's leadership, to revisit their plans. Taking into account the spacecraft's weight and capacity—housing 11 scientific instruments—the team introduced the Moon Impact Probe (MIP) into the mission. The MIP, weighing 34 kg, was devised to fulfil Kalam's visionary wish while contributing to the mission's scientific objectives.

"When we told Kalam that his wish has been fulfilled and the 34 kg MIP will land on the lunar surface, he was delighted and congratulated us for turning his wish into a reality," Annadurai said.

The moment of fulfilment came on October 22, 2008, when Chandrayaan-1 embarked on its journey to the Moon. On November 14, 2008, the probe achieved lunar orbit and released the MIP. With precision, the MIP landed near the Shackleton Crater at the Lunar South Pole, just 24 minutes after its release.

Within the compact framework of the MIP lay an array of scientific instruments, ready to reveal the Moon's secrets. Equipped with a video imaging system, a radar altimeter, and Chandra’s Altitudinal Composition Explorer (Mass Spectrometer) or CHASE, the MIP conducted a symphony of measurements during its descent. It captured over 3,000 images, utilized a laser altimeter to gauge altitude, and analysed atmospheric components. This comprehensive data, however, concluded with the MIP's inevitable crash onto the lunar surface. But before that, it did something groundbreaking. The MIP discovered water on the Moon.

Yet, the story does not conclude there. The primary objective of MIP, a brainchild of Kalam's foresight, was to qualify some of the technologies related to a future soft landing mission. The data collected during its operation played an instrumental role in guiding ISRO scientists in designing Chandrayaan-2 & 3.

And from the treasure trove of data amassed by the MIP, ISRO's scientists meticulously devised the blueprint for a soft landing—first for Chandrayaan-2, and now for Chandrayaan-3. Drawing lessons from the hiccups of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO's dedicated researchers rectified the glitches and fine-tuned their strategies. Only on July 14, 2023, did they unfurl the curtains on the third lunar odyssey, setting sail to fulfil the very vision Kalam once posed: "Why not land on the Moon?"